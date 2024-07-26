Are The Revised NEET-UG 2024 Results Out? Here's What We Know

Representative image

Contrary to claims that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had released revised results for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024 (NEET 2024) on July 25, the Ministry of Education has stated that the results have not been released yet. The link on the official website is actually for old results published earlier.

The Ministry advised students to wait for official information. “The revised results for NEET UG (2024) have not been declared yet. Kindly wait for the official information,” the ministry informed.

Students faced issues accessing the link, which was found to be outdated. The Ministry explained that the link was for 1,563 students who had received revised scorecards earlier.

Where to check NEET-UG Revised Merit List 2024?

Once declared, candidates will be able to check the revised NEET merit list on the official website of NTA at- nta.ac.in or the NEET-UG website- exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Although expected to be released by tonight, there is no official confirmation on the exact timing.

How to check NEET-UG Revised Result 2024

1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

2. Click on the NEET-UG revised scorecard link

3. Enter your login credentials and submit

4. Your NEET-UG revised scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and print the scorecard

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the revised NEET 2024 results would be released within two days. This comes after the initial results, declared on June 4, were surrounded by controversy as 67 students were initially declared toppers. However, the Supreme Court intervened on Tuesday, ordering the NTA to consider only option number 4 as the correct answer to an ambiguous question in the Physics section.