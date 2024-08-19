APSSB Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 Registration Window Opens; Check Full Details Here

Representative Pic | File

For the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has opened the online application procedure. Candidates are required to explicitly mention in their application their desire for postings and the name of the department or office, according to APSSB. After submitting their applications, candidates will not be able to modify their options.

Through September 9, 2024, candidates may submit their applications via the official website, apssb.nic.in. The proposed tentative date for the written exam is November 10, 2024.



It is anticipated that the PET/PST will take place starting on November 26.

Candidates who meet the requirements can now apply for 452 grade C positions via the board's official website, apssb.nic.in. A one-, two-, or three-stage exam will be used to choose candidates, depending on the position.

Application Fees

For APST candidates, the application cost is ₹150, while for candidates in the general category, it is ₹200. Individuals who qualify as PwBDs are exempt from paying the exam cost.

How to apply?

Candidates must submit a photo identity card (Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driver's license, PAN card, or any other government-approved photo identity document) with their application for one of these grade C positions.



Go to apssb.nic.in, the official website.



Navigate to the "Apply" tab on the home screen.



Select the link for the 2024 Combined Secondary Level Examination application.



Sign up and continue with the application procedure.



Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.



Print this page off for your records.

They must bring both the admit card and the original ID card on the day of the exam.