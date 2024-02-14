APSET 2024 Registration: Key Dates, Eligibility Criteria, and How to Apply

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has initiated the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024. Here are the key details prospective candidates should be aware of:

Date and Time:

Registration begins on the official website, apset.net.in.

Deadline for regular application submission is March 6.

Late submissions with an additional fee of Rs. 2,000+ are accepted until March 16.

Candidates appearing from the Visakhapatnam Centre can submit applications until March 30.

APSET 2024 is scheduled for April 28.

Hall tickets will be available for download from April 19.

The exam will be conducted at 8 centers, including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

Fees:

OC/EWS: Rs. 1200 + convenience charges

BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E: Rs. 1000 + convenience charges

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: Rs. 700 + convenience charges

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have secured at least 55% in Master’s Degree or equivalent (50% for BC/SC/S/PwD).

There is no age limit for appearing in APSET.

How to Apply:

Visit apset.net.in.

Click on the 'registration' tab.

Carefully read instructions.

Register for APSET 2024.

Complete necessary fields and submit payment online.

Note that certain details cannot be changed after fee payment.

Confirmation will be sent to the registered email upon successful payment.

Upload documents and submit.

Print the application for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are urged to review the criteria thoroughly before applying. Further details and updates are available on the official website. Make sure to mark the important dates and prepare diligently for the exam.