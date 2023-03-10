e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023

APSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023

The AP ECET 2023 examination will be held on May 5, 2023, in two shifts from 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm. The application fee is Rs. 600 for general students, Rs. 550 for OBC students, and Rs. 500 for SC/ST students.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Application started for Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023) | IStock images

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the application for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023). Interested candidates can register through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date for the submission of the application fee without a late fee is April 10.

The AP ECET 2023 examination will be held on May 5, 2023, in two shifts from 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm. The applictaion fee is Rs. 600 for General students, Rs. 550 for OBC students, and Rs. 500 for SC/ST students.

Read Also
Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details
article-image

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process

Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023

APSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023

JKPSC releases PO Paper 2 (Prelims) admit card 2023

JKPSC releases PO Paper 2 (Prelims) admit card 2023

Ludhiana's school girls to learn Israeli martial arts

Ludhiana's school girls to learn Israeli martial arts

NTA likely to extend the last date for CUET-UG 2023 registration

NTA likely to extend the last date for CUET-UG 2023 registration

UPSC releases important notice on rejection of applications for civil services Prelims Exam 2023

UPSC releases important notice on rejection of applications for civil services Prelims Exam 2023