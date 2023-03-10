APSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023

Application started for Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023) | IStock images

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the application for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023). Interested candidates can register through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date for the submission of the application fee without a late fee is April 10.

The AP ECET 2023 examination will be held on May 5, 2023, in two shifts from 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm. The applictaion fee is Rs. 600 for General students, Rs. 550 for OBC students, and Rs. 500 for SC/ST students.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process

Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference