 APSC Recruitment 2024: 19 Lecturer Posts Available; Check Eligibility & Application Process Here - Apply By October 9
Online applications are open from September 10 to October 9, 2024, on the official APSC website. The salary for these posts ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹110,000 with a grade pay of ₹13,300. For more details, read more.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced an online application process for the recruitment of Lecturers under Advt. No. 18/2024. Eligible candidates can apply on the official APSC website, apsc.nic.in , until October 9, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 19 Lecturer positions. The detailed notification outlines the eligibility criteria, age limits, pay scales, and application procedures. Interested applicants can refer to the official notification for complete information.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee:

- General category: ₹297.20

- SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates: ₹197.20

- BPL candidates: ₹47.20

Application Process:

1. Visit the official website apsc.nic.in.

2. Click on "Apply Online" under “Lecturer in Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (I.A.S.E.) and College of Teacher Education (C.T.E.) under the Directorate of SCERT, Assam [18/2024]”.

3. Register and proceed with the application process.

4. Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form.

5. Print the completed form for future reference.

Vacancies Details:

- Lecturer, IASE: 17 positions

- Lecturer, CTE: 2 positions

Age Limit:

- Applicants must be between 21 and 38 years old as of January 1, 2024.

- Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST candidates (up to 43 years), 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates (up to 41 years).

Salary Details:

- The monthly salary ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹110,000 with a grade pay of ₹13,300.

Educational Qualifications and Experience:

- For Physical Science, Mathematics, and Education posts, candidates need a Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks, M.Ed. with at least 55% marks, and NET/SLET or a Ph.D. in the relevant field. A minimum of three years of teaching experience in Secondary Schools/TEI and proficiency in ICT is required.

Important Dates:

- Start of Online Application: September 10, 2024

- End of Online Application: October 9, 2024

- Last Date for Application Fee Payment: October 11, 2024

The selection will be based on a Screening Examination or Written Examination.

Direct link to Lecturer posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

