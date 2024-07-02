APSC JE Exam 2024 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, And Chemical Positions Set For July 14, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

APSC JE Exam 2024 | Freepik Image

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the examination dates for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) positions. These job postings are in accordance with the Public Health Engineering Department, Advt. No. 29/2023. The exam will be conducted on July 14, as per the schedule. The exam will be administered in 2 shifts. The first will be from 10 am to noon, and the second shift will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Assam government's Public Health Engineering Department has 264 open junior engineer posts in the civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical fields. The goal of the APSC JE recruitment drive is to fill these positions.

"The list of candidates is already uploaded in the Commission's official website. No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The e-Admission Certificate shall be uploaded on 09-07 -2024 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.n ic.in). The candidates shall have to download their own e-admission certificate from the aforesaid website," reads the official notification.

Beginning on July 9, candidates who are getting ready for the test can download their IDs from the official website, apsc.nic.in. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released soon.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

"The Commission would like to clarify that the Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate on verification of their application form at any time or stage even after the Screening Test, if it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria/conditions as per terms of the aforementioned advertisement," the notification added.