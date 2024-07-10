APSC JE Exam 2024 Admit Cards Released; Exam On July 14!

Official Website |

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the AP Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) exam. The candidates who registered and are eligible for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at www.apsc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on July 14, as per the schedule. The exam will be held in 2 shifts. The first will be from 10 am to noon, and the second shift will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

About The Exam

There are 264 open junior engineer positions in the civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical domains at the Assam government's Public Health Engineering Department. To fill these roles is the aim of the APSC JE recruitment drive. These job postings are in accordance with the Public Health Engineering Department, Advt. No. 29/2023.

"The list of candidates is already uploaded in the Commission's official website. No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The e-Admission Certificate shall be uploaded on 09-07 -2024 in the Commission's official website ). The candidates shall have to download their own e-admission certificate from the aforesaid website," reads the official notification.

"The Commission would like to clarify that the Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate on verification of their application form at any time or stage even after the Screening Test, if it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria/conditions as per terms of the aforementioned advertisement," the notification added.