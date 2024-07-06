APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Hall Tickets Released Online At apsc.nic.in

Representative Image | Pixabay (Representational)

The hall ticket for the APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination was made available by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on July 6, 2024. To download their admit cards, applicants who were chosen selected for the main test should visit the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) official website at apsc.nic.in.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Starting on July 26, 2024, and ending on July 28, 2024, are the dates for the APSC CCE Mains Exams. The tentative answer key for the APSC CCE preliminary exams was made available on March 19, 2024, the day after the tests took place on March 18, 2024. On May 9, 2024, the APSC CCE Prelims exam results were released.