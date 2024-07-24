APSC 2024: Inspector Of Factories Admit Card OUT; Direct Link To Download Here

APSC 2024: Inspector Of Factories Admit Card OUT | Representative pic

On its official website, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the position of Inspector of Factories. The admit card for the Inspector of Factories positions are available for download on the official website, https://apsc.nic.in, for all candidates who have successfully applied.

Exams will be held throughout the state on August 8, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Candidates will be required to take a screening test in the field of General Studies as part of the selection procedure for the aforementioned positions.

The admit card which can be downloaded from the official website starting on August 1, 2024, will contain all the information candidates need to know about the screening test location and other updates.

How to check?

-Go to https://apsc.nic.in/, the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) official website.

-Go to the Labour Welfare Department's website and select the Admit Card for the OMR-Based Screening Test (Advt. No. 01/2024) to apply for the position of Inspector of Factories, Assam.

-To access the link on the main page, you must enter your login information.

-A new window with the necessary admit card will open.

-Save it to your computer for later use.

On August 8, 2024, the Commission is scheduled to administer the written test for the position of Inspector of Factories. For the above positions, exams in OMR format will be held throughout the state from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.