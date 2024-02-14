 APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: Download Admit Card for February 25 Exam
APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: Download Admit Card for February 25 Exam

Get ready for the APPSC Group 2 Services examination on February 25, 2024! Download your hall ticket now from the official website and prepare for the General Studies and Mental Ability subjects.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Group 2 services examination slated for February 25, 2024. Candidates aiming to appear for this examination can now access their admit cards through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Key Details:

Examination Date and Time: The Group 2 Services recruitment examination is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2024, commencing from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. The examination will cover General Studies and Mental Ability subjects.

Exam Centres: The examination will be conducted across 24 district centres.  

How to Download APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023" link available on the homepage.

Enter the necessary login credentials.

Click on "Submit" to proceed.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details on the admit card.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

Candidates are advised to ensure the location of their allocated test centre well in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

The registration process for this recruitment drive commenced on December 21 and concluded on January 17, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill 897 vacancies within the organization.

For further updates and related information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of APPSC.

