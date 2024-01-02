APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Now Open: 81 Vacancies Available

Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has initiated the registration process for APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 on January 1, 2024. Interested candidates aiming for Group 1 posts, amounting to 81 vacancies, can submit their applications through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is January 21, 2024.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any University in India established or incorporated under a Central Act, Provincial Act, or State Act, or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification.

Applicants are required to pay Rs. 250/- as an application processing fee and ₹120/- as an examination fee, payable online through Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for APPSC Group 1 Service 2024:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023" link available on the home page.

Register and fill out the application form.

Make the required payment for application processing and examination fees online.

Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.