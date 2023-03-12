Apprenticeship for Graduates and Diploma holders at C-DOT, Bangalore

Apprentice in Centre for Development of Telematics, Electronic city, Bangalore. | Photo by Pexels (Representational Pic)

Bengaluru: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has published notification for recruitment of Apprentice in Centre for Development of Telematics, Electronic city, Bangalore.

Educational qulaification:

B.E./ B.Tech- ECE , CSE, lT, BA/B.Sc/B.Com/BSWB.Voc/BCA /BBA/BBM/ Bachelor of Library and lnformation Sciences or any undergraduate degree of 3 years duration.

Diploma Technical (ECEICSE/IT), Diploma Non-Technical (commercial practice/ modern office management)

Last date for submission of resume: March 15, 2023

Date of interview March 24, 2023

Place of interview : C-DOT Campus, Electronics city phase-1, Hosur road, Bengaluru -560100. Land mark: Near to electronic city toll gate.

Tentative Date of joining: April 10, 2023

Period of apprenticeship training: Will be for a period of 12 months,

check the detailed notification here.

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute or having one year or more experience ore NOT ELIGIBLE.

Information for selection of Apprentices:

1. Send your bio data / resume to cdotbapprentice@cdOt.in.

2. Candidates will be selected based on interview / skill test.

3. Only the Shortlisted candidates will be intimated via email regarding the interview.

Documents required at the time of interview:

Bio data, all the marks sheets (Original and one set of copies), provisional / degree certificates (Original and one set of copies), Community certificate, Aadhaar card copy, 2 passport size photographs.

Note:

The resumes received after the due date March 15, 2023 will be rejected.

lt may be explicitly understood that subsequent to the training period, C-DOT shall not offer any employment in the organization.