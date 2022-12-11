Applying for UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022? Check eligibility criteria, pay scale, other details here | Unsplash/ representative

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Saturday opened the applications for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the exam can visit its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Check out details here:

-Last date for submitting fee online: January 6, 2023

-Last date for submission of application form is January 10, 2023

-Applications accepted only after fee deposited in bank (if the candidate pays the fee after the last date for payment, it will not be considered)

-No refund of fee

-Pay Scale for UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022: Rs 27,700 to 44,770

-Age limit: Lower age limit 22 years; Upper age limit 35 years

Education eligibility criteria:

-Graduation Degree in Law from an institute or university established by Law in Uttar Pradesh or any other university in India

-Must be enrolled as an Advocate under the Advocate Act 1961 or

-a Barrister of England/ Northern Ireland/ Member Facility of Advocate in Scotland and also practice in the Court or Court Subordinate

-Must also have Knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.



Application Fee

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 125/-

SC/ST/ ESM: Rs 65/-

PWD: Rs 25/-

Payment Mode: Online

Number of posts: 303 (123 vacancies for unreserved or general category, 81 for OBC, 63 for SC, 60 for women, 30 for EWS, 15 for ex-servicemen, 12 for PwD candidates and 6 each for ST and dependents of freedom fighters)

Steps to apply:

-Check eligibility criteria from the UPPSC Civil Judge Notification 2022-23

-Click on the Apply Online Link given below or visit the website uppsc.up.nic.in

-Fill out the application form (register if new applicant)

-Upload the required documents, save and submit

-Pay fees

-Print the Application Form

-Download filled form for future reference