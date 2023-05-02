 Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationApply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at imu.edu.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is May 4.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
faculty posts at Indian Maritime University | IMU

New Delhi: Indian Maritime University (IMU) has started the application process for the vacant positions of faculty members.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at imu.edu.in.

Deadline:

  • The last date for the submission of the application form is May 4.

  • The last date for submission of hard copy of the application is May 9.

The interview for the shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled for the last week of May 2023.

Read Also
Top Marine engineering colleges in Maharashtra
article-image

Direct link to apply

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies of which 14 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor and 12 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023 application fee: 

  • For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is ₹700

  • For all other applicants, it is ₹1000

steps to apply for Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023:

  • Go to the official website at imu.edu.in

  • On homepage, click on the Candidate Login

  • Get yourself registered to generate login credentials

  • Then fill up the form and upload the necessary documents

  • Pay the application fee, cross-check the details and submit the form

  • Download and take a printout of the same.

After the submission of the application form candidates has to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address:

To the Registrar, Indian Maritime University, Semmencherry, Sholinganallur Post, Chennai-600119.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

SSC CGL 2023 registration process closes tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC CGL 2023 registration process closes tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Australian Immigration shake-up : Here's how changes will impact Indian students

Australian Immigration shake-up : Here's how changes will impact Indian students

Educational institutes in Maharashtra you didn't know Sharad Pawar is associated with

Educational institutes in Maharashtra you didn't know Sharad Pawar is associated with

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC reserves order in plea challenging 75 percent eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC reserves order in plea challenging 75 percent eligibility criteria