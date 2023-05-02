Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

faculty posts at Indian Maritime University | IMU

New Delhi: Indian Maritime University (IMU) has started the application process for the vacant positions of faculty members.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at imu.edu.in.

Deadline:

The last date for the submission of the application form is May 4.

The last date for submission of hard copy of the application is May 9.

The interview for the shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled for the last week of May 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies of which 14 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor and 12 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023 application fee:

For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is ₹700

For all other applicants, it is ₹1000

steps to apply for Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023:

Go to the official website at imu.edu.in

On homepage, click on the Candidate Login

Get yourself registered to generate login credentials

Then fill up the form and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee, cross-check the details and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the same.

After the submission of the application form candidates has to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address:

To the Registrar, Indian Maritime University, Semmencherry, Sholinganallur Post, Chennai-600119.