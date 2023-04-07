Apply for 34 Assistant Professor posts at IIT Indore on iiti.ac.in; click to know salary and more

IIT Indore | File

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore has issued a notification inviting applications for the faculty posts.

"IIT Indore invites applications for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor (Grade I & II) in its various academic Departments and School." reads the official notification.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Indore at iiti.ac.in. after checking the eligibility criteria.

This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the IIT, Indore.

The last date to apply for the posts is till April 21, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout can apply for the post.

The maximum age of the candidate should be 32 years.

Pay Scale

The minimum basic pay per month is ₹1,01,500/- for Assistant Professor Grade I post and ₹70,900/- for Assistant Professor Grade II pay.

The posts carry allowances such as D.A., H.R.A and Transport Allowance (TA) as per GOI rules, which at present correspond to those admissible to Central Government employees stationed at Indore.

Selection Process

The Institute will shortlist the candidates on their criteria. Only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted through the emails, provided by them in the application form. In case candidates are called for interview, they will have to carry original certificates.

Detailed Notification Here