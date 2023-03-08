e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationApply for 127 personal assistant posts at Delhi high court; click to know more

Apply for 127 personal assistant posts at Delhi high court; click to know more

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have completed graduation from a recognised University. All the educational qualifications should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Recruitment process in Delhi high court | ANI

New Delhi: Recruitment for different positions is being carried out by the Delhi high court. Interested candidates can apply for Personal Assistant and Sr. Personal assistant posts.

Eligible candidates can apply online at the official site of Delhi High Court delhihighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment will fill up 127 posts in the court.

The registration process has started from March 6 and the last date to apply is March 31, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 60 posts

Personal Assistant: 67 posts

Read Also
Delhi High Court directs Centre to pay Rs 50k to DU student for denying scholarship
article-image

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have completed graduation from a recognised University. All the educational qualifications should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 32 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- along with applicable transaction charges. These charges will be payable by General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS candidates and ₹800/- along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by the candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/PwD.

Selection Procedure:

For both the position: English Typing Test, English Shorthand Test, Main Exam and then Interview.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apply for 127 personal assistant posts at Delhi high court; click to know more

Apply for 127 personal assistant posts at Delhi high court; click to know more

Punjab Police constable registration 2023; Registration closes soon

Punjab Police constable registration 2023; Registration closes soon

GAIL to fill posts for 120 seats, registration begins soon

GAIL to fill posts for 120 seats, registration begins soon

Rajasthan: Governor issues orders for Vc’s appointment in two universities

Rajasthan: Governor issues orders for Vc’s appointment in two universities

MPPEB Group 4 recruitment; 3047 vacancies available, apply before March 20

MPPEB Group 4 recruitment; 3047 vacancies available, apply before March 20