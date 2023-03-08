Apply for 127 personal assistant posts at Delhi high court; click to know more

Recruitment process in Delhi high court | ANI

New Delhi: Recruitment for different positions is being carried out by the Delhi high court. Interested candidates can apply for Personal Assistant and Sr. Personal assistant posts.

Eligible candidates can apply online at the official site of Delhi High Court delhihighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment will fill up 127 posts in the court.

The registration process has started from March 6 and the last date to apply is March 31, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 60 posts

Personal Assistant: 67 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have completed graduation from a recognised University. All the educational qualifications should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 32 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- along with applicable transaction charges. These charges will be payable by General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS candidates and ₹800/- along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by the candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/PwD.

Selection Procedure:

For both the position: English Typing Test, English Shorthand Test, Main Exam and then Interview.