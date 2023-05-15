Application open for IOCL recruitment 2023; apply at iocl.com, direct link here

IOCL recruitment 2023 | IOCL

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begin the applications for various non-executive posts in the organization.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 30.

Direct link to apply for the IOCL posts

This recruitment drive by Indian Oil Corporation Limited is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Non-Executive posts:

54 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production),

7 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U).

4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M ).

IOCL Recruitment 2023 age limit:

The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 years and the Maximum age shall be 26 years as on April 30.

steps to apply for IOCL recruitment 2023:

Go to the website iocl.com

Next, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.