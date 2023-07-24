Application Forms Out For Junior Technician & Other Posts At Bank Note Press Dewas

Junior Technician & Other Posts At BNP Dewas | Representative image

Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas has begin the application process for the recruitment of Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, Junior Technician and other posts at the Press. The last date to apply for the BNP, Dewas recruitment 2023 is August 21. Those interested can apply online through the official website at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

The tentative date of the online examination is Sept/Oct.

Application Fee:

For UR/ OBC/ EWS category: ₹ 600

For SC / ST /Ex-SM / PWD category: ₹ 200

Check the notification here

Vacancies in the BNP Dewas:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies of Junior Technicians, Junior Office Assistants, and other posts.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 for general category candidates.

Steps to apply for BNP recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Visit to ‘Career’ section and click on the Apply link

Click on ‘new registration’ and register

Fill up the application form

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

