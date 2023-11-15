Application Deadline For Accreditation Review of Medical Colleges Extended

The application must be submitted by November 30 | Representative Image

The deadline for submitting an application for an accreditation review for the academic year 2023 has been extended by the National Board of Examination Medical Sciences (NBEMS) once more. The application must be submitted by November 30. Hospitals, organizations, and medical colleges that offer DNB and DrNB courses in a range of broad and super speciality areas as well as fellowship programs are accredited by NBEMS.

The NBEMS has granted provisional accreditation. After it has been accredited by NBEMS, a copy of the accreditation will be forwarded to the hospitals and institutes that have applied. The NBE has made it illegal for the applicants to prepare, draft, and submit their applications through the use of any agent or agency.

It stated, "NBEMS reserves its absolute right to summarily reject the application in addition to taking any further action that may be deemed appropriate, including but not limited to debarring from filing application seeking accreditation in the future, in the event that such an instance is brought to the notice of NBEMS." The head of the institute must certify the application, and supporting documentation must be sent with the form.

Steps to submit application

Create a profile of the applicant hospital, the details will be verified by NBEMS.

The hospital submitting the application must wait for NBEMS to validate the profile before submitting it.

Fill the main application form and specialty application form online.

Complete the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

