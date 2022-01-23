Apple reverses educational discount verification requirements in the U.S.

Apple appears to have reversed its decision to introduce a verification process for educational discounts in the US. The tech giant will no longer verify eligibility, but purchasing quantities will remain strict.

Similar to verification for Apple Music student plans, Apple started using UNiDAYS for verification through the Apple Education Store on Wednesday.

This meant that shoppers had to verify their eligibility using UNiDAYS to lock in the 10 percent discount on iPods, Macs, and accessories, the report said.

After years of Apple not requiring any sort of verification for Apple Education Store purchases (in the US), this was a major change. At some point on Friday, however, Apple appears to have reversed this decision and removed the UNiDAYS verification prompt from the Apple Education Store in the US completely, the report said.

This means that, for the time being, anyone can make a purchase through the Apple Education Store and lock in the discount, it added.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:13 PM IST