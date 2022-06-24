APOSS announced SSC Inter Results on apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Today, June 24, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) released the results for the AP SSC (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) open schools for 2022. The official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in, has the APOSS 10th and 12th grade results. The students must input their roll number in order to access the APOSS Inter, SSC results 2022.

Candidates should be aware that the AP Inter open school result 2022 has been released for the May examinations, while the Andhra Pradesh SSC open school result has been released for the April/May exams.

The results of the intermediate exams for classes 11 and 12 were recently released by the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on June 22. Overall pass rates for AP Inter 1st year were reported at 54%, while pass rates for AP Inter 2nd year were reported at 61%.

How To Check APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022

Go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in to access the official website. Select the "Results Of SSC/Inter (APOSS) Public Examinations" link on the homepage. Click "Submit" after entering your roll number. Your 10th and 12th APOSS results will appear on the screen.

