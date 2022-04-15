APJEE 2022 To Be Held On June 25; Application Process commences From April 19

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) has declared the APJEE 2022 exam date for admission under various three-year diploma programmes.

The Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 schedule has been released on the official website - apdhte.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the APSCTE will hold the Arunachal Pradesh JEE 2022 exam on June 25 in a single shift- from 10 am to 12 noon.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:25 PM IST