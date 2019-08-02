APEPDCL: 2463 vacancies available, here are the details

Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited, Visakhapatnam has released an official notice on its website for over 2000 vacancies the application process for it is going to start today.

As per the notice, the application has been invited for the post of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr.II) for Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat of various Districts.

The selected candidate will be given posting in various districts around the state. A total of 2463 vacancies are available. The last date of applying will be August 17, 2019.

Check APEPDCL Vacancy Details

Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr. II) – 2463 Posts

Village Secretariat – 2177 Posts

Ward Secretariat – 682 Posts