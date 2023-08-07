Trailblazer Aparajita Rai Is Sikkim's First Woman IPS Officer

Aparajita Rai | File

Sikkim: In a remarkable feat of determination and perseverance, Aparajita Rai from Sikkim has achieved a milestone by becoming the first woman from the state to secure the coveted rank of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Cracked UPSC twice, won awards during training

Aparajita Rai's journey began with her resolute ambition to serve her country through the civil services. She cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination not once but twice, highlighting her unwavering commitment and dedication.

Rai had won many awards in the Police Academy during her IPS training like includes 1958 Batch IPS Officers Trophy for Best Lady Outdoor Probationer, Shri Umesh Chandra Trophy for Field Combat, 55th Batch of Senior Officers Trophy for Best Turn Out and West Bengal Government Trophy for Bengali.

Determined right from young age

Having lost a parent when she was just 8, Aparajita at that young age made the decision to appear for civil services exam. In both her attempts, she aced the exam and became Sikkim’s first female IPS.

In her school, Aparajita Rai excelled in academics and scored 95% in the ICS board test in 2004. She received the Founder’s Medal from Tashi Namgyal Academy for being all rounder.

In 2011, she took the UPSC exam for the second time in a row and secured 358 rank. Currently, Aparajita is leading the West Bengal cadre. Despite her busy schedule, she takes time for sports activities. Rai is also a runner-up in the All India Police Badminton Championship.

