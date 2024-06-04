 AP TET Result 2024 Expected By June 8 At aptet.apcfss.in
Candidates who clear the AP TET 2024 will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipal, and Private Aided Schools for Classes 1 to 8 in Andhra Pradesh.

Tuesday, June 04, 2024
The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education, is set to release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results by June 8, 2024. Initially scheduled for release in March, the results were delayed.

Candidates can download their results from the official websites, aptet.apcfss.in and manabadi.co.in once they are announced.

Date and Time:

Exam Date: February 27 and March 9, 2024.

First Shift: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Second Shift: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

AP TET 2024 Cut-Off:

General Category: 60% 

Reserved Category (SC/ST/OBC/Physically Challenged): 50%

How to Download AP TET 2024 Result:

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Click on the ‘AP TET Result’ link.

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter your login credentials and access the result.

Download the result and print it for future reference.

The final answer key and response sheet for the AP TET February 2024 exam have already been released.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on result release.

