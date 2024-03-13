AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key To Be Released Today, Results Tomorrow | Representative Image

Today, March 13, the state's school education department will release the final answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024.



As soon as the grades have been normalized, the AP TET results will be made public. Applicants can monitor changes by using the website's normalization formula.



The APTET 2024 result is scheduled to be released on the official webpage on March 14. A minimum score of 60% is required for candidates to be eligible for the APTET 2024 exam. In order to pass the APTET 2024 exam, candidates from the BC category must receive 50% of the possible points, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories can only receive 40%.



Following consideration of the objections submitted by the candidates against the preliminary answer key, the AP TET 2024 final answer key will be released. Candidates can estimate their likely exam scores using the APTET 2024 final answer key.

Read Also NTA Releases Final Answer Key For AISSEE 2024 Exam, Direct Link To Check Inside

HOW TO CHECK THE AP TET 2024 FINAL ANSWER KEY?

At aptet.apcfss.in, candidates need to enter their login details, such as their registration ID and birthdate, in order to view their AP TET 2024 answer key.

Go to the official AP TET 2024 website, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the main page, find and click the last answer key link.

Enter your login information for AP TET 2024.

Examine and download the AP TET 2024 answer key for future use.

From February 27 to March 9, 2024, two sessions of the AP TET 2024 were conducted. The sessions ran from 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, respectively.

For the purpose of determining teacher eligibility for classes 1 through 5, APTET papers 1 A and 1 B were administered. For classes 6 through 8, APTET papers 2 and I were used.