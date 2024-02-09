AP TET 2024 Applications Now Open: Apply Before February 18! | Representational Image

Today, February 8, is the first day that the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education is accepting applications from the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET). Through aptet.apcfss.in, the official website, candidates can submit their applications for the available positions.

Candidates would need to pay a registration fee of Rs 750 for each paper in order to apply for the AP TET 2024. Nevertheless, once the application has been submitted, candidates will not be permitted to update or change it.

The notification states that applications will be accepted from February 8 through February 18. As a result, candidates are encouraged to register before the deadline. According to the statement, the tests are scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 9, with the results anticipated on March 14.

How to Apply for AP TET 2024?

Register by going to aptet.apcfss.in, the official website.

To complete the application payment, click the provided link.

Finish the fee transaction and log in using the necessary information.

Complete the application form by entering all necessary information

Upload the files in accordance with the given guidelines.

Download the completed form and save a hard copy for your records.