AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023 Soon at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Supplementary Results soon

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to declare the AP SSC Supplementary examination results 2023 soon. Candidates can check the AP SSC Supplementary examination results at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in once the link is active.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state.

AP SSC or class 10th, results were declared on May 6 this year in which the overall pass percentage for the AP SSC stood at 72.26%. The overall pass percentage of boys in AP SSC result 2023 stands at 69.27 per cent Meanwhile for girl's it was 75.38 %.

Steps to check AP SSC Results 2023:

Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP SSC supplementary results 2023

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.