 AP SSC Results 2023 soon; official website, know how to check
The AP SSC Result 2023 or BIEAP SSC 10th result 2023 is expected to be declared next week. Students can check their result from the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in using their roll number.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Class Result 2023 expected soon | Representative image

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 in due course of time. Class 10th students can check their results by entering their roll number on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Results 2023: Where to check

The result link for Class 10 will be available on these websites given below.

  • bse.ap.gov.in

  • manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

AP SSC Results 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams was started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023.The exams was conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

Every year around 6 to 7 lakh candidates appear for AP SSC board examination in the state. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEAP.

