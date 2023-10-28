AP SSC 2024 Exam Registration Begins; Register At bse.ap.gov.in

Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has started the online registration for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination for regular, private and vocational students.

Regular and private students can register for AP SSC 2024 Class 10 board exams through their head masters at the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The board while announcing the start of AP SSC registration has also announced changes in the existing exam pattern.

AP SSC changes in board pattern:

1. There will be no weightage for internal marks for class X.

2. SSC board examinations will be conducted for 100 marks duly following the 6 paper pattern vide the reference 1st cited.

3. 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies subjects contain one paper each and each paper will be conducted for 100 marks.

4. For the General Science subject, Physical Science and Biological Science Examinations will be conducted on two different days with duration of 2 Hrs each.

5. In the first language, Composite paper 1 is for 70 marks and paper 2 is for 30 marks.

