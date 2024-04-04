AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At polycetap.nic.in

Representational Pic

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training is set to conclude registration for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2024 tomorrow, April 5. Eligible candidates can complete the application process on the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

Date and time:

The AP POLYCET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on April 27 in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the timetable, the results for AP POLYCET 2024 will be declared on May 13.

Fees:

Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Class (OBC): Rs 400.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST): Rs 100

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants should have completed Class 10 from the state board of secondary education in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, or an equivalent board.

Candidates from NIOS, APOSS, or other Andhra Pradesh government-recognised examinations equivalent to Class 10 must have passed all subjects, including mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with a minimum of 35%.

Those who have appeared for or are scheduled to appear for the Class 10 or equivalent examination in March 2024 but have not received their results yet are also eligible to take the POLYCET-2024 examination.

There are no age restrictions for appearing in the POLYCET-2024 examination.

The purpose of the AP POLYCET 2024 exam is to make it easier for students to get into diploma-level programmes that are offered by government, aided, private, unaided, and second-shift polytechnics that are run by already-existing private unaided engineering institutions. Candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the deadline and adhere to the eligibility criteria specified by the authorities.