AP POLYCET 2023 result OUT at polycetap.nic.in, direct link to check

AP POLYCET 2023 result out | Representative image

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the result for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the AP POLYCET result from the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2023 entrance test was conducted on May 5, 2023. Candidates can check their AP POLYCAET 2023 result using their hall ticket number.

Direct link to check AP POLYCET 2023 result

AP POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to Diploma courses in Engineering/Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics/institutions) in the state.

Steps to check AP POLYCET 2023:

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the POLYCET rank card link Key in your Hall ticket number.

AP POLYCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.