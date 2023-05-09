AP POLYCET 2023 exam tomorrow, direct link to download admit card

AP POLYCET 2023 exam | Representative image

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 exam tomorrow, May 10, 2023.

Candidates who have registered for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam can download their admit cards from the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM tomorrow, May 10, 2023 in nearly 400 Examination centres in 54 cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The POLYCET 2023 result is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 25.

AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket Download – Direct Link

Candidates need to take a printout of their AP POLYCET hall tickets to carry with them on the exam day.

Steps to download AP POLYCET 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link to Print Hall ticket Enter your AP SSC roll number or registration number Your AP POLYCET 2023 Hall ticket will be displayed on screen Download and take a printout for future references.