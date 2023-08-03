AP Police SI Stage 2 Registration For PET/PMT Ends Today At slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI Stage 2 Registration For PET/PMT Ends Today | ANI

Today is the last day for candidates to complete the Stage 2 registration process for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) of the Andhra Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment. The registration window will close at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. Aspirants who have successfully cleared the Stage 1 examination can proceed with the Stage 2 registration process.

Steps for AP Police SI Stage 2 Registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says "AP Police SI Stage 2 Registration for PET/PMT."

Step 3: Click on the link to proceed to the registration page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, including the registration number and password.

Step 5: Complete the required details and submit the form.

Step 6: After successful registration, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who have registered for the PET/PMT stage will be issued admit cards with details of the test venue, date, and reporting time. It is essential for candidates to carry the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination center on the day of the test.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will evaluate candidates' physical fitness and endurance, while the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will assess their height, weight, and chest measurements.

The AP Police SI recruitment process aims to fill vacant Sub-Inspector positions in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department.

Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines provided by the APSLPRB and maintain the highest standards of conduct during the PET/PMT process.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)