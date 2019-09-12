AP Police Constable 2019 released, check it on slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, APSLPRB has released the results for the AP Police Constable and Warder examination. The Candidate who has appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Constable exams were conducted on December 16, 2018, and January 6, 2019. According to Times Now official website is not responding at the moment. All candidates are advised to check the results in a short while if they are not able to connect.

A total of about vacancies were notified for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder, Police Constable, Fireman.

AP Police Constable 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link AP Police Constable 2019

On the new window, enter your registration number and other details to check the results.

Your results will appear

You can download it for future reference