AP PECET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Schedule OUT; Registration Starts From Oct 30

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the final phase schedule for AP PECET counseling 2023. As a result, admission to BPEd and UGDPEd courses will commence tomorrow, October 30. Eligible applicants will be able to register through the official website, pecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The deadline to register for the final phase is October 31. The application fee for candidates in the OC and BC categories is Rs 1,000, while SC and ST candidates must pay Rs 500.

The certificate verification process will take place between October 31 and November 1, with candidates eligible to use web options until November 2.

The council informed that those candidates who have obtained allotment in the first phase and opt for 2nd phase will lose the allotted seat during phase 1 if they secure a seat in the 2nd phase.

Students must submit the following documents:

AP PECET 2023 rank card and hall ticket

Degree / pass certificate and memorandum of marks

Transfer Certificate

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificate giving the details of past seven years of study

Latest residence certificate for preceding seven years of the qualifying examination that is graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education

Latest income certificate or white ration card

Aadhar Card or any government ID

Latest caste certificate issued by competent authority

Latest EWS certificate if applicable