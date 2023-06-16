AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Results Released, Here's Direct Link

Representative Image |

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results. Candidates who appeared for the LAECET and PGLCET 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

A.P. Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) was conducted on May 20 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) & LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm. AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2023: How To Check

-Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

-On the homepage, click on the result link.

-Key in your login details

-Your AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 will be displayed on the screen

-Take the printout for future reference.