AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 | Official Website

On behalf of APSCHE, Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur has opened the AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling registrations as of today, November 14, 2024. Before the deadline of November 17, 2024, interested and qualified applicants can view the full program on the official website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.



Important dates:



Registration for web counselling - November 14 to 17, 2024

Documents upload - November 14 to 17, 2024

Online certificate verification - November 15 till 19, 2024

Web options opens - November 20 till 23, 2024

Edit of options - November 24, 2024

Seat allotment result - November 26, 2024

Reporting to colleges - November 27 till 30, 2024

Registration fees

For candidates in the OC and BC categories, the registration cost is Rs 1000; for candidates in the SC, ST, and PH categories, it is Rs 500.

The processing fee is waived for qualified applicants who have previously signed up for phase 1 counselling. Additionally, if candidates have finished the online certificate verification during the first round of counselling, they can move straight on to the exercise web alternatives.

How to register?

By entering their date of birth and AP LAWCET hall ticket number, candidates can access the AP LAWCET registration, fee payment, and choice filling features.

-Check out lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website.

-Select the link for AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling registration for 2024.

-Finish the registration process and log in.

-Complete the application.

-Pay the money and upload the necessary documents.

-Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.