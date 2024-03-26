AP LAWCET 2024 Application Process Begins Today Register Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Unsplash

The application process for the AP LAWCET 2024 will commence today, March 26. Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the exam on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registrations for the AP PGLCET 2024 will also start today.

Exam Date:

AP LAWCET will be held on June 9 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM

Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university are qualified to pursue a 3-year LLB program.

In case student scored less than 45 per cent in graduation, Student must have passed any additional graduate or PG degree with 45 per cent.

Those with 45 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 are eligible for a 5-year LLB.

Application Fees:

For AP LAWCET 2024:

Open Category: Rs 900

BC Student: Rs 850

SC, ST Student: Rs 800

AP PGLCET 2024:

Open Category: Rs 1000

BC Student: Rs 950

SC and ST Student: Rs 900

How to apply?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.apgov.in

On the homepage, click the AP LAWCET or AP PGLCET 2024 registration link, whichever exam you want to apply for.

Register and complete the application form.

Fill out the needed information and submit the appropriate documents.

To submit your application, pay the fees, then download and print the confirmation sheet for future reference.

For more updates aspiring candidates can visit the official website.