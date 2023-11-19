AP LAWCET 2023: Phase 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 registration ends tomorrow | Representative Image/Unsplash

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to conclude Phase 1 registration for AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling tomorrow, November 20. Aspiring candidates are urged to complete the registration process on the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Here is a concise overview of the key details regarding AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling:

Application Deadline:

Phase 1 registration ends on November 20, 2023.

Fee Structure:

Unreserved candidates are required to pay ₹1,000 as the application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and physically challenged categories must pay a reduced fee of ₹500.

Document Verification:

Verification of uploaded certificates has commenced and will continue until November 22, 2023.

Web Option Period:

The web option for seat selection will be available from November 23 to November 25, 2023.

Seat Allocation Result:

The eagerly awaited seat allocation result will be released on November 28, providing candidates with clarity on their counselling outcomes.

Reporting at Colleges:

Successful candidates are required to self-report and report at the designated colleges between November 29 and November 30, 2023.

For those yet to register, the process is straightforward:

How to Apply for AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration link on the home page.

Register and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and submit the required application fees.

After submission, download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)