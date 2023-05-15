AP LAWCET 2023 admit card out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

AP LAWCET 2023 admit card out | Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) admit card 2023 has been made available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the AP LAWCET hall tickets have been released today, May 15, 2023.

It is mandatory to carry your admit card in order to appear in the exam. Candidates failing to bring their hall tickets will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

AP LAWCET 2023 exam date

The AP LAWCET 2023 and AP PGLCET will be held on May 20 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM, and both exams will be held together during a single shift.

Direct link to download AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2023

Candidates must download the admit cards and keep a hard copy of them to appear for the AP LAWCET 2023 entrance exam.

Steps to download AP LAWCET 2023 admit card:

Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP LAWCET available on the homepage.

A new page will open. Select the “Download Hall ticket" option.

Enter your registration number or mobile number.

The AP LAWCET 2023 Hall ticket will appear on the screen.