AP Intermediate Exam 2024 Fee Payment Deadline Extended To January 10

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced an extension of the fee payment date for the AP Inter Exam 2024. This extension applies to both 1st and 2nd-year regular as well as private students.

According to the official notice released by the Board, the due dates for the payment of examination fees for First and Second Year Intermediate regular students, as well as failed or discontinued private candidates in both General and Vocational streams, have been extended until January 10, 2024, for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled for March 2024.

Candidates who make the payment after the original deadline will incur a late fine of ₹2500/-. It's important to note that there will be no further extension of due dates for the payment of examination fees.

The Board has scheduled the examinations to take place in March 2024. The first-year examination is set to commence on March 1 and conclude on March 19, 2024, while the second-year examination will begin on March 2 and end on March 20, 2024.

In addition to the written exams, practical examinations for General courses are scheduled from February 11 to February 20, 2024, and for vocational courses from February 5 to February 20, 2024. The practical exams will be conducted in two sessions each day, from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the revised fee payment deadline and take note of the examination schedule to ensure their participation in the upcoming AP Inter Exam 2024.