AP Intermediate Admissions For First Year Courses To Close On July 15

AP Inter Admission 2023 | Representational Pic

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has begin the registration for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admission 2023 on June 15 for Junior colleges.

The admission in the second phase was started on June 15 and the last date for the admission is on July 15, 2023. As per the official notice, the completion date of admissions into 1st year will be over by July 15, 2023. It also mentions that no further extension of the admission schedule will be given.

The official notice reads, “all the principals of the government/ private aided/ private unaided/ co-operative/ A.P residential/ social welfare residential/ tribal welfare residential/ incentive/ A.P. model Junior Colleges/ MJPAPBCWREIS/ High School Plus and Composite Degree colleges offering two year intermediate course in general and vocational streams are requested to take special care in enrolment of students for the academic year 2023-24.

For more related details candidates can check the notification given below.

Official notice | BIE AP