AP Inter Supply 2024 Results Declared, 59% Students Clear The Exam |

The results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE), also known as the AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024, have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today, June 18, 2024. Exam results are available on multiple websites, including bie.ap.gov.in, ap.nic.in, ap.gov.in, and examresults.ap.nic.in, for candidates who took the exam.

Approximately 64% of the 2,26,240 male students who took the exam this year passed it, with 1,43,688 of them clearing it. A little over 71% of the 2,35,033 girls who took the exam passed, out of the 1,67,187 who appeared. This year's overall pass percentage is 59. A total of 137587 candidates took the Class 12 or IPE 2nd year exam.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The exam was conducted from May 24 to June 1. The exam took place at 861 different centres across the state. It was conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Date of birth, scored marks, roll number, application number, qualified rank and grades, and more will all be included on the scorecard. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.