AP Inter Supply 2024 Results: Check District-Wise Percentage

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE), commonly referred to as the AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024, today, June 18, 2024.

The district of Parvathipuram achieved the highest passing rate of 84% in the intermediate second-year supplementary examinations. While Alluri Seetharama Raju district came in second with 81%, the third spot has been bagged by Palnadu district with 74%. West Godavari district, with a pass rate of 41%, had the lowest rate.

The exam was conducted from May 24 to June 1. The exam took place at 861 different centres across the state. There were two shifts that it was run in: one from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and the other from 9 am to 12 pm.

From June 20 to June 24, 2024, candidates for the Intermediate second-year exams may request that their answer scripts be re-verified. This option allows students to review their results carefully and guarantees fairness and accuracy in the assessment process. It costs Rs. 1000 per subject.

Websites To Check Results

bie.ap.gov.in

ap.nic.in

ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

How do I check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.