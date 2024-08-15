AP ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2024 Postponed; Check Details Here

Representational Pic

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the release of the AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment results to August 20, 2024. Candidates who are eagerly awaiting their seat assignments are impacted by the postponement, which was originally intended for an earlier date.



Based on the colleges and courses they have selected, registered candidates can view their seat allocation results on the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.



Those who are selected for a seat have until August 24, 2024, to report to their respective universities. A second round of counselling will be organised by APSCHE if there are still open seats following this phase.



AP ICET 2024 Counselling Important Dates:

Registration: July 26, 2024 – August 4, 2024

Certificate Verification: July 27, 2024 – August 5, 2024

Exercising of Web Options: August 8, 2024 – August 11, 2024

Change of Web Options: August 12, 2024

Seat Allotment Result (Phase 1): August 20, 2024

Self-Reporting and Reporting at College: August 24, 2024

How to check AP ICET 2024 Seat Allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official AP ICET counselling website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Seat Allotment' tab.

Step 3: Enter your ICET Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha.

Step 4: View your allotment details on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

This extension provides candidates with additional time to finalise their decisions and ensure smooth reporting to their allotted institutions.