AP ICET applications close next week! Here's all you need to know

Applications can be made for the AP ICET entrance test online through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be closing the application window for for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 next week. Applications can be made for the AP ICET entrance test online through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Dates:

  1. July 10, 2022 is the last date to submit the AP ICET application form.

  2. The admit card can be downloaded from July 18, 2022.

  3. Andhra University will hold the AP ICET 2022 exam on July 25.

  4. The APSCHE will declare final key, ranks and results on August 8, 2022 for the AP ICET 2022

AP ICET is eligible for admission to MBA programs offered at the institutions in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23. The examination is to be conducted in two shifts - from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here is how to apply for the AP ICET 2022:

  1. Go to the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

  2. Pay the AP ICET application fee and enter the required details in the application form and upload all the required documents

  3. Click on submit option and save the AP ICET application form for future reference.

article-image

