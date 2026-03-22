AP ICET 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow Without Late Fee; Apply Until April 5 With Late Fee

AP ICET 2026 Application Window: The application window for AP ICET 2026 will close tomorrow, March 23, 2026, for submissions with no late fees. Candidates who have not yet applied for MBA and MCA admissions should do so as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.
According to the revised schedule, applications submitted after March 23 will incur a late fee beginning March 24, 2026. Late fees range from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the date of submission. The AP ICET 2026 exam is scheduled to take place on May 2, 2026.
For any assistance, candidates should contact the helpdesk at helpdeskapicet@apsche.org or call 0891-2844992 / 0891-2711744 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
AP ICET 2026 Application Window: Important Dates
Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): March 23, 2026
Late Fee Application Begins: March 24, 2026
With ₹1,000 Late Fee: March 26, 2026
With ₹2,000 Late Fee: March 29, 2026
With ₹4,000 Late Fee: April 1, 2026
With ₹10,000 Late Fee: April 5, 2026
Application Correction Window: April 6, 2026
Exam Date: May 2, 2026
AP ICET 2026 Application Window: Steps to Apply for AP ICET 2026
Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET
Click on “Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment”
Enter the required personal details carefully
Pay the application fee
Fill out the complete application form
Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, etc.)
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
AP ICET 2026 Application Window: Required Documents
Aadhaar Card or Ration Card
Passport-size photograph and scanned signature
Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
Income certificate or caste certificate (if applicable)