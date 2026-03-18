AP ICET 2026 Application Deadline Extended To March 23; Late Fee From March 24 | Website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_HomePage

AP ICET 2026 Application Deadline Extended: The deadline for AP ICET 2026 applications has been rescheduled to give candidates more time to finish their applications. The deadline for completing the AP ICET 2026 application is now March 23, 2026 (no late fees).

Candidates must make sure to apply online before the deadline in order to be considered for admission to MBA and MCA programs at universities throughout Andhra Pradesh. You can now refer to the full AP ICET 2026 exam schedule.

AP ICET 2026 Application Deadline Extended: Important Dates with late fee

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): March 23, 2026

Late Fee Application Begins: March 24, 2026

With ₹1,000 Late Fee: March 26, 2026

With ₹2,000 Late Fee: March 29, 2026

With ₹4,000 Late Fee: April 1, 2026

With ₹10,000 Late Fee: April 5, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 6, 2026

AP ICET 2026 Exam Date: May 2, 2026

Note: Candidates applying after the initial deadline must pay a late fee ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the submission date.

AP ICET 2026 Application Deadline Extended: Steps to apply

To fill out your AP ICET 2026 application, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment."

Step 3: Enter personal information with caution.

Step 4: Pay the application fee for the AP ICET 2026.

Step 5: Complete the application completely.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files (signature, photo, etc.)

Step 7: Fill out the form, then print it out for your records.

AP ICET 2026: Required documents

Candidates can required documents during the registration below:

Aadhaar Card and Ration Card]

Passport-Size Photo and Scanned Signature

Class 10 Marksheets and Class 12 Marksheets

Income Certificate or Caste Certificates

Candidates can contact helpdeskapicet@apsche.org or 0891-284 4992 or 0891-2711744 (10 AM to 5 PM) if they have any questions.