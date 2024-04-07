AP ICET 2024 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today; Apply Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Unsplash

Today, April 7, is the last day to apply for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2024 conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP ICET is the gateway to admission into first-year MBA/MCA courses at participating institutions for the academic year 2024-25. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, will conduct the test on behalf of APSCHE. Here’s what you need to know:

Important Dates:

Applications will be accepted until April 27, with late fees.

Corrections to submitted applications can be made between April 28 and 29.

Hall tickets for AP ICET will be released on May 2.

The entrance exam will be held on May 6 and 7 in two shifts each day: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Fees:

For OC candidates: ₹650

For BC candidates: ₹600

For SC and ST candidates: ₹550

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Look for the AP ICET 2024 fee payment page.

Complete the payment process and verify your payment status.

Access the application link, provide the required details, and log in.

Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents.

Once done, submit your application.

Make sure to print a copy of your application for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline today to avoid late fees. For more information and to apply, visit the official APSCHE website.